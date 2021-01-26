Ugandan security forces withdraw from Bobby Wayne’s home

“They are leaving now, and we hope that will not change later today,” said George Mossessi.

Judge Michael Elobo, who heads the court’s civil circuit, said that if the government had evidence against Wayne, he should be charged in court and not “detained without justification in his home,” according to Mossessi.

Wayne, a popular singer, was the opposition’s front runner in the January 14 presidential election, and the military and police have besieged his home since the election ended.