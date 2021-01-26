Facebook news circulates in the UK as tech giants start paying for the press

Logos for Facebook and Google apps are displayed on a tablet.

London – Facebook announced that it will start rolling out its Facebook News product in the UK on Tuesday, and will pay publishers for their content.

Facebook News is a dedicated section within the Facebook app that displays curated and personalized news from hundreds of national, local and lifestyle publications.

The product, which competes with Apple News, launched in the US last June and the UK is the second country to receive it.

Facebook claims the product provides “informative, reliable and relevant news” to users while highlighting original and authoritative reports on pressing topics.

“This is the start of a series of international investments in the news,” Jesper Dobb, Director of European News Partnerships at Facebook, said in a blog Tuesday.

“The product is a multi-year investment that places original journalism in front of new audiences as well as providing publishers with more advertising and engagement opportunities to build sustainable businesses for the future,” he added.

Facebook announced the launch of Facebook News in the UK in November, saying it would feature content from media partners including Conde Nast, Hearst, The Economist and Guardian Media Group.

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it has now subscribed to Channel 4 News, Daily Mail Group, DC Thomson, Financial Times, Sky News, and Telegraph Media Group.

Some of the content that would normally be unsubscribe protected can be viewed for free on Facebook News, which is expected to launch in more countries this year.

“We will continue to learn, listen and improve Facebook News as it spreads across the UK and in other markets, including France and Germany, as we are actively negotiating with partners,” Dobb said.