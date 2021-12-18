Turkey plans to donate 15 million doses of its vaccine

1/5 According to Erdogan, it is a “shame for humanity” that only six percent of the African population has received a Covid-19 vaccine.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called it a “disgrace to humanity” that only six percent of the African population has received a Covid-19 vaccine. He said this on one Turkish-African Summit In Istanbul in front of the continent’s top politicians. That is why Turkey wants to donate 15 million doses of the self-developed vaccine.

Turkey has applied for an emergency license to Turkovac. Once approval is obtained, Erdogan said, the cans will be distributed to Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that the number of infections, especially in South Africa, is rising faster than ever. Erdogan said Turkey would work to overcome the “global injustice” related to the distribution of vaccines and the “unfair treatment” of Africa during the pandemic.

Erdogan cooperates with Africa for a long time

Ankara has been developing its relations with countries in Africa for years and is cooperating with many African countries in areas such as security, health and education. The turnover has multiplied five times in the past 20 years, and according to Erdogan’s words, it will be expanded even more.

Ankara also has observer status with the African Union since 2005. According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, 16 heads of state and government and 102 ministers will participate in the summit to be held in Istanbul on Friday. It happens for the third time.