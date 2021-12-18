World

Turkey plans to donate 15 million doses of its vaccine

December 19, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    According to Erdogan, it is a “shame for humanity” that only six percent of the African population has received a Covid-19 vaccine.

  • 2/5

    He said this to political leaders from the continent at a Turkey-Africa summit in Istanbul. That is why Turkey wants to donate 15 million cans of “Turkovac”.

  • 4/5

    The vaccine was developed by Turkey and an application for emergency approval has been submitted.

  • 5/5

    Once approval is obtained, Erdogan said, the cans will be distributed to Africa.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called it a “disgrace to humanity” that only six percent of the African population has received a Covid-19 vaccine. He said this on one Turkish-African Summit In Istanbul in front of the continent’s top politicians. That is why Turkey wants to donate 15 million doses of the self-developed vaccine.

Turkey has applied for an emergency license to Turkovac. Once approval is obtained, Erdogan said, the cans will be distributed to Africa.

See also  Maori party demands renaming - New Zealand to be called Aotearoa in the future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *