Fan Article Sales – Bernie Sanders raises $ 1.8 million with Grumpy Chic

The US Senator wants to donate the proceeds from the sale of fan items to charities.

‘Furious chic’ look: US Senator Bernese Sanders uniform is now world-famous. (January 20, 2021) AFP / Brendan Smyalovsky Proceeds from sales of merchandise go to charities in Sanders’ hometown of Vermont. AFP / Greg Nash / Getty Images Sanders crossed the eye-catching knit mittens in his lap. AFP / Jonathan Ernst 15

US Senator Bernie Sanders raised money for a good cause with his now world-famous “chic angry” look. Sanders’ team announced Wednesday that merchandise printed on its clothing since the day the president was sworn in have raised $ 1.8 million in the past five days. The money goes to charities in Sanders’ hometown Vermont.

Sanders’ campaign site had T-shirts and vests with a picture of the appearance. His team said the first product sold out in less than 30 minutes on Thursday. More articles were added over the weekend which also ran out by Monday morning.

Sanders caused a sensation by appearing at the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden on Wednesday last week. He sat apart in an olive sweater – eye-catching knitted gloves, across his lap. With this outfit, it did not match the festive atmosphere of the swearing-in ceremony. The shot spread quickly on social media. Countless users and celebrities have put Sanders into his grumpy old man look by montacting photos in all possible environments. The media created the “angry chic” headline for the clothing selection – paired with the cross-legged seated position.

Sanders himself said Wednesday that he’s surprised at the creativity so many people have shown – and he’s glad his “internet fame” will now benefit those in need.

SDA / chk