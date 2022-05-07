U.K. Raduganu aims to inspire children across the UK through the Open Trophy tour

British tennis star Emma Radukanu has announced that she will be joining LTA for the US Open Cup tour in the United Kingdom. 19-year-old Emma Radukanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in tennis history and became the Grand Slam champion in stunning style.

Now Radokunu is planning to take his US Open trophy on a tour of the country as he hopes it will inspire young players across the UK to be more determined to pursue their tennis dreams.

“I am very pleased to be working with LTA to take my US Open trophy on a tour across the country,” Radukanu said. “All the schools where we win the trophy have played tennis as part of the LTA Youth School program.

I hope the trophy inspires her to continue her tennis journey inside and outside the school. ”

Raduganu became the first Briton to win a Major title in 44 years

After Radokanu went wild in the 16th round at Wimbledon, many thought he would have the potential to win a Grand Slam one day.

However, no one expected him to do so in his next Grand Slam match. “We are delighted to bring Emma’s 2021 US Open trophy to school children across the country,” said LTA General Manager Scott Lloyd.

“Emma’s achievement in New York is incredible and we want to use her success to inspire school children to play tennis and our future tennis stars.” Radugan, meanwhile, lost in the knockout rounds in Madrid.

After victories over Theresa Martinkova and Marta Kostyuk, Radoku lost to Anhelina Kalinina in the 16th round. Swiatek have had a solid clay-court season so far, with Stuttgart coming into the quarterfinals before losing to world No. 1 Iga Swede. Rome is next on Radogunu’s table.