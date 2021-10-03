Two girls in France live days with a dead mother

In France, two young girls lived alone beside the body of their deceased mother (31) for several days.

Two young girls, aged five and seven, lived alone next to the body of their dead mother (31) in an apartment in France for several days. As the public prosecutor of Le Mans announced on Saturday, the police found the girl and the body on Wednesday in the apartment located in the city in northwestern France. The school had informed the police after the girls were absent for a long time without an excuse.

When the police wanted to enter the apartment, the girls said: “Be quiet, mom is asleep.” Police then found the body of a previously ill woman from Ivory Coast. According to the forensic medicine, she died of natural causes.

For days with a dead mother

The officers took the girls first to the hospital and then to care facilities, where they received psychiatric care. It is not yet clear how long the girls spend alone in the apartment with their deceased mother. According to the prosecutor’s office, this is more than two days, but not weeks either.