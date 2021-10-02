38 Chinese fighter planes entered the airspace

This is the largest airspace violation by the Chinese Air Force so far, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.
The basics in brief
- It was reported that 38 Chinese fighter jets illegally entered Taiwan’s airspace.
- In response, the missile defense system was activated.
Taiwan has denounced it 38 Chinese warplanes illegally It has penetrated its airspace. It is the biggest airspace violation by the Chinese so far LuftwaffeThe Defense Ministry also announced on Saturday.
In response, the missile defense system was activated. Prime Minister Su Tsingchang denounced the move, saying that China was undermining peace in the region. The last similar action took place on September 23, then 24 aircraft.
Beijing considers democratic Taiwan, which broke away from the mainland in 1949, a breakaway province and Not as an independent country He is trying to isolate it internationally.
The People’s Republic rejects any form of official relations between other countries and the island republic. Only 15 countries around the world recognize Taiwan and have to abandon diplomatic ties with China.
