Bernard Tapie, former adidas coach, has died at the age of 78

Bernard Tapie died on Sunday with his family after a long period of cancer. The French newspaper reported,Parisian» Quoted from the Tabi family.

Tapie achieved fame in France as a businessman and politician. From 1990 to 1993 he was the largest owner of the sporting goods manufacturer Adidas. From 1986 to 1994 he also owned the football club Olympique Marseille.

“Berlusconi France”

Tapie made a name for himself not only as a businessman, but also as a politician. He was a member of the left-wing liberal party “Mouvement des radicaux de gauche”. Meanwhile, Tapie sat for years in the French Parliament, held a ministerial position for a few years and later became a member of the French Parliament.

Tapie was known as “France’s Berlusconi”. He gained fame as a leader. The contrast between his billion-dollar fortune and his socialist policy angered many.

legal disorder

Tapie, who came from a humble background, had made a profit by acquiring, restructuring, and reselling insolvent companies. But this approach got Tapie into the devil’s kitchen: he was said to ruthlessly loot insolvent businesses. Several bankruptcy, embezzlement and bribery lawsuits followed. As a result, he also spent several months in prison in the 1990s.

There was also legal turmoil regarding his sale to Adidas: Tapie sold the majority of the collection in the 1990s to Swiss-French businessman Robert Louis-Dreyfus. The French State Bank at the time, Credit Lyonnais, participated in the sale. Tappy later accused her of cheating him for money from the sale. In the end, he received millions in compensation.

Moving to Lake Geneva

But Tapie is a popular name far from the French borders, especially in Switzerland. Not just by selling it to Adidas to a Swiss family of entrepreneurs. But also because Tapie wanted to settle in this country in the meantime. In 2008, according to media reports, he was looking for a place to live on Lake Geneva in order to take advantage of the flat-rate tax for the wealthy in Switzerland. However, there was no movement.