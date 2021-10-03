World

Bernard Tapie, former adidas coach, has died at the age of 78

October 3, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Bernard Tapie succumbed to cancer.

    “Courage Boss”: At the end of September, Olympic fans wished all the best to the former president.

    Tabby’s wife, Dominic, was also a victim of thieves.

    Tapie was a colorful entrepreneur in the ’90s.

Bernard Tapie died on Sunday with his family after a long period of cancer. The French newspaper reported,Parisian» Quoted from the Tabi family.

Tapie achieved fame in France as a businessman and politician. From 1990 to 1993 he was the largest owner of the sporting goods manufacturer Adidas. From 1986 to 1994 he also owned the football club Olympique Marseille.

