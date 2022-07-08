Expert Gerhard Dennemann says the prime minister’s belated resignation will cost Al Jazeera a lot of time and nerves.

After the announcement of its prime minister’s controversial resignation, the UK will remain steadfast for months, both domestically and in relation to the European Union, says law professor Gerhard Danemann of the Center for Great Britain at Humboldt University in Berlin.

Gerhard Dannemann Specialist in Great Britain

Gerhard Dannemann professor BA in English Law, British Economics and Politics at Humboldt University of Berlin.

SRF News: Is the UK now approaching quieter times again?

Gerhard Dennemann: Unfortunately not. Boris Johnson designed his exit to create maximum instability. More than 50 members of his government – ministers, ministers of state and undersecretaries – were forced to resign before he finally understood that his time was up.

Just stopping this vortex and filling the positions again will take some time. Until then, Great Britain will not have an effective government able to act.

What are the direct consequences of Johnson’s resignation on British politics?

The policy will now remain in place for some time. Many things will not be able to develop further at all. There was already a backlog of legislative projects that could have been addressed. The situation has not improved now, of course, while the Conservative Party is busy peeking into the navel and has to work among themselves on who is supporting whom. This process will cost a great deal of political energy. It would prevent important issues from being addressed in the UK for the time being.

With Johnson’s resignation, a power vacuum emerged as well. How difficult is it with regard to global problems, as in Ukraine?

I wouldn’t worry about Ukraine at all. It does not matter who is in the position – British policy will continue the previous line and support Ukraine very clearly. Not only with words, but also with actions and weapons. This is completely indisputable among all parties, and Boris Johnson’s support will continue.

Not much will happen in the fight against climate change and many other things.

What will not continue until the power struggle is resolved are the stalled negotiations with the European Union. Also in the fight against climate change and many other things, there probably isn’t much going on right now.

Interviewed by Adam Fair.