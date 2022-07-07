Britney Greiner case – Greiner pleads guilty – Russia slams ‘hype’ – Sports

Moscow has criticized the way the United States handled the case of basketball player Britney Grenier, imprisoned in Russia.

“Public uproar not only distracts from the issue, but also annoys it,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday.

The day before, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden had called Greiner’s wife, Cheryl. This urged the government to do whatever it takes to bring Griner home. Biden had confirmed that he would do so “as soon as possible.”

No intention of Griner

Two-time Olympic champion Greiner, 31, went on trial in Shimki for the first time last week, accused of carrying cannabis oil e-cigarette cartridges in her luggage. She has been detained since mid-February.

Greiner’s next court date was Thursday, and she pleaded guilty as expected. “I had no intention of violating Russian law,” the defendant said. The final verdict is still pending.