Eurotunnel strike: Traffic came to a complete halt, leading to panic among many travellers

– Traffic came to a complete halt, leading to panic among many commuters A few days before Christmas, a strike struck a number of passengers on the railway between Great Britain and France.

The tunnel linking France to Great Britain was closed to traffic in both directions. Photo: Keystone

Traffic through the European Tunnel between Great Britain and France has been completely halted since Thursday afternoon due to the strike. Tunnel operator Getlink said French employees stopped working at the end of the year due to a dispute over bonuses. Panic broke out among many travelers who wanted to leave London for the Christmas holidays.

Some tried to rebook their tickets, while others tried to get a plane ticket, according to an Agence France-Presse journalist. According to Getlink, the company proposed a reward of 1,000 euros, but the unions demanded three times that amount.

The Eurotunnel, about 50 kilometers long, is one of the longest railway tunnels in the world. It extends about 38 kilometers under the English Channel. Passenger trains, as well as trains carrying cars and trucks, pass through the tunnel.

Trains connect London with Paris or Brussels. The LeShuttle car train, which runs from Calais, France, to Folkestone, England, was initially unable to run.

AFP/No

