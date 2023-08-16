TV Breakdown by Laura Wontorra – Evelyn Burdecki explains

Wontorra was supposed to edit the Aug. 13 edition of “Grill den Henssler” in this lawsuit.photo: lauravontorra/instagram.com

On the edition of “Grill den Henssler” on August 13, there was a lot of action again – as always when Evelyn Burdecki was a guest on the cooking show. This time she hit moderator Laura Wontorra with a mysterious splash that says, but what the TV audience on Sunday didn’t see: There was a commotion in the studio before.

Once again, Wontorra and Burdecki both got involved. In the course of a curious incident, one of the two women had to give in and spontaneously change her clothes.

Details about the breakdown of the “Grill den Henssler”

Laura Wontorra was actually supposed to direct the show “Grill den Henssler” in a floral suit. She also wears this in single player. The 34-year-old also flaunted his look on Instagram in June while taping the show.

However, plans had to be changed at short notice. Because: Evelyn Burdicki showed up in the same suit. The fact that both women kept their suits was out of the question for the TV editors. “That was really funny,” Burdecki recalled.pictureShe describes the strange situation as follows:

“We had a clothing gate on site!”

Wontorra and Burdecki also snuggle away from the cameras.Photo: rtl

This inevitably found Burdicki in a dilemma. Further reveal: “The problem was: Aside from this suit, I had no alternative to begin with!”. According to her own statements, she had only purchased the rose suit the day before the recording.

Laura Wontorra saves the day

Luckily for Bourdecki (or everyone involved), Laura Wontoura gave in and changed. Burdecki adds accordingly with relief: “Laura was so cute and spontaneously chose a different outfit!”

Aside from that, the scoring for the former Queen of the Jungle wasn’t perfect, as her shoes also caused problems. “The strappy heels matched perfectly with my colorful suit,” admits Burdecki. “As they say, if you want to look pretty, sometimes you have to suffer a little.” Unfortunately, I didn’t think about the fact that the “Grill den Henssler” runs for about four hours and you have to constantly rush from A to B.“

The 34-year-old’s bitter conclusion: “My feet were smoking like a grill!” To make matters worse, Stephen Hensler also won the show that day, but Burdicki didn’t give up. During the show, she announced her fall revenge: “I’ll be back, and I’m not sweating much either.”