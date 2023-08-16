Power outage in Beutelsbach currently 08/16/2023: where outages can occur currently

On Tuesday evening, there was a power outage in the area of ​​postal code 94501 in Betelsbach. Other parts of the region are currently affected by disturbances in the power grid. You can read all the reports about the power outage in Beutelsbach, which has been in place since 08/15/23, and where to find help here at news.de

Malfunction and maintenance in the Beutelsbach up-to-date

On average, residents of Bavaria have to live without electricity for about 9 minutes over the course of a year. Power outages are by far not the norm, not even in Beutelsbach. In most cases, LV disturbances affecting only one or a few families are recorded. The portal Störsauskunft.de currently reports a total of 9 interference suppression operations for Beutelsbach, which are processed by the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disturbances are currently available on August 16, 2023 in Beutelsbach

location disorder since then Proven predictor Wolfachtaler Strasse, Aicha, Beutelsbach 08/15/2023, 9:10 p.m undefined Ortenburger Strasse, Bergham, Beutelsbach 08/15/2023 11:03 PM undefined Weihersberg, Aidenbach, Beutelsbach 08/15/2023, 9:10 p.m undefined Au, Aidenbach, Beutelsbach 08/15/2023, 8:55 p.m undefined Cleising, Aidenbach and Beutelsbach 08/15/2023, 8:55 p.m undefined Spirklerup, Aidenbach, Beutelsbach 08/15/2023, 8:55 p.m undefined Anham, Aidenbach, Beutelsbach 08/15/2023, 8:55 p.m undefined PA 78, Moss, Beetelsbach 08/15/2023, 9:10 p.m undefined Aisha, Edinbach, Beutelsbach 08/15/2023, 9:10 p.m undefined

(status: 08/16/2023, 07:41)

Reporting a power outage in Beutelsbach: Contact your network operator

If you are affected by a power outage, first keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the Bayernwerk Netz Troubleshooting Hotline here.

Evidence: This is the best way to deal with disturbances in the power grid

Even if the German power grid works very reliably, none of us are immune from grid problems or even blackouts. Therefore, solid emergency preparedness makes sense and doesn’t require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to a power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended that you use battery-powered devices at home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as sparingly as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more lighting. Be sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), for example as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process food. It is recommended to always have a sufficient supply of water bottles on hand especially in areas with a mains power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is highly recommended that you think about an emergency beforehand.

Differences in the power grid fails to compare

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

What’s also interesting: what you can do against blackouts

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

