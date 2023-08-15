3rd Annual Venice Night Held in Chicago – Xinhua

Posted on by Ulva Robson

Decorated boats for Venice Night are seen on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, US, August 12, 2023. The third Venice Festival was held here on Saturday, the annual Venice Night with decorated boats, entertainment and fireworks. (Source: Xinhua / Vincent D. Johnson)

Decorated boats for Venice Night are seen on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, US, August 12, 2023. The third Venice Festival was held here on Saturday, the annual Venice Night with decorated boats, entertainment and fireworks. (Source: Xinhua / Vincent D. Johnson)

Decorated boats for Venice Night are seen on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, US, August 12, 2023. The third Venice Festival was held here on Saturday, the annual Venice Night with decorated boats, entertainment and fireworks. (Source: Xinhua / Vincent D. Johnson)

Decorated boats for Venice Night are seen on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, US, August 12, 2023. The third Venice Festival was held here on Saturday, the annual Venice Night with decorated boats, entertainment and fireworks. (Source: Xinhua / Vincent D. Johnson)

See also  The tour can go on: Justin Bieber returns to the stage - Entertainment

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *