3rd Annual Venice Night Held in Chicago – Xinhua

Decorated boats for Venice Night are seen on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, US, August 12, 2023. The third Venice Festival was held here on Saturday, the annual Venice Night with decorated boats, entertainment and fireworks. (Source: Xinhua / Vincent D. Johnson)

Decorated boats for Venice Night are seen on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, US, August 12, 2023. The third Venice Festival was held here on Saturday, the annual Venice Night with decorated boats, entertainment and fireworks. (Source: Xinhua / Vincent D. Johnson)

Decorated boats for Venice Night are seen on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, US, August 12, 2023. The third Venice Festival was held here on Saturday, the annual Venice Night with decorated boats, entertainment and fireworks. (Source: Xinhua / Vincent D. Johnson)

Decorated boats for Venice Night are seen on Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, US, August 12, 2023. The third Venice Festival was held here on Saturday, the annual Venice Night with decorated boats, entertainment and fireworks. (Source: Xinhua / Vincent D. Johnson)