Phil Spector, a famous music producer and convicted murderer, has passed away at the age of 81

Phil Spector, the famous music producer convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in 2003, died on Saturday. He was 81 years old.

Spector, full name Harvey Philip Spector, died of natural causes at 6:35 pm in an unspecified hospital, according to a statement from the California Department of Correction. The pathologist will determine the official cause of death, according to the statement.

Long considered a visionary in the music world, Spector has produced albums for countless groups, including The Beatles, Runnet and The Good Brothers. Spector is credited with creating the music production technique known as “wall of sound”, which combined acoustic harmony with orchestral arrangements.

This technology led to songs like “Da Doo Ron Ron”, “He’s a Rebel” from The Crystals, and “Be My Baby” from The Ronettes.

24 Spector records landed in the Top 40 records between 1960 and 1965, according to New York times.

Spector has worked on hit songs like “Unchained Melody” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin ‘Feeling” for The Good Brothers. The newspaper reported that the latter made history, and was considered the most played song on radio and television of the twentieth century.

He also produced the Beatles’ “Let It Be” and “Imagine” by John Lennon.

Lennon referred to Spector as “the greatest record product ever.” News agency She mentioned, and other notable musicians like Bruce Springsteen and Brian Wilson have duplicated Spector’s style of sound.

In 2009, Spector was convicted of killing Clarkson in his castle-like mansion in Alhambra, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The murder occurred in February 2003, when he drove Spector Clarkson home after meeting at the House of Blues. The Spector driver later testified that he heard a cracking sound, then Spector appeared carrying a pistol and said, “I think I killed someone,” according to The Times.

Police found Clarkson killed by a fatal bullet in the foyer of Spector’s house.

Clarkson was the star of the B movie “Barbarian Queen” and had a small role in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”.

The 2007 trial ended in a pending jury, and a retrial in 2009 found Spector guilty of second-degree murder.

He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, which he was serving at the time of his death.