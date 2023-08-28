TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Gamescom Preview – New “Dimension Shellshock” DLC Promises Loads of Action

In November last year, DotEmu managed to pull off a major coup. Dedicated to this ancient genre, French developers have given Turtles a wonderful return to consoles. In TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, the Four Turtles returned to their arcade roots, to great response from fans and critics alike. Obviously, of course, supplies are needed. And that’s already in the infancy with the new ‘Dimension Shellshock’ DLC. We were allowed to come to the fore ahead and fight our way through hordes of opponents alongside the developers.

However, if you were expecting a DLC story with Dimension Shellshock, we have to disappoint you right away. Because this is “only” survival mode. However, the developers of DotEmu lived out their creativity, as we were able to see it with our own eyes. In addition to the previously known Heden, two new characters are expanding the cast. First up is the new lady in the group, Karai. She is a lady kunoichi who was adopted into the Foot Clan by Shredder as a daughter. When it comes to martial arts, she is not inferior to her father and knows how to stand up for herself. The second newcomer features the rabbit Usagi, a samurai character who is at least as powerful as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Both bring a breath of fresh air to the fighter ranks and fit seamlessly together. And this is also important, because it is not so easy to do this in survival mode.

Many opponents but few boredom

Countless waves of enemies await you there, until enough crystals are obtained to jump into a new dimension. This is merciful at first, but becomes more demanding over time. Crystals are dropped from defeated enemies, or are available randomly as one of two rewards at the end of a wave. If not, there are either energy-filling pizzas, or various perks for the next crowd. Perhaps the most interesting item is the elixir, which can turn you into one of three bosses, including Shredder, of course. Randomly, one of up to six players in the game receives this transformation and can keep hitting it until their life bar expires. The number of opponents is proportional to the size of the group, keeping the tension high. It is possible to make jumps of up to five dimensions before the high score count starts. Unfortunately, we didn’t see this screen during our gaming session, simply because there wasn’t enough time for it. A circumstance that we will happily be able to make up for in the near future!

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock will be available on August 31 for all platforms and retails for €7.99.