The compact Sony Xperia 5 V appears to get a virtual zoom and a 48MP camera

The hashtag #3in2 stands for crop zoom without losing data

The new hashtag #3in2 was first revealed by Japanese fan site Sumahodigest Discover, who also have a very clear explanation ready. According to this, Sony is referring to a kind of virtual zoom that uses cropping zoom to simulate a possible 2x zoom, such as the one Samsung recently added to the Galaxy S23 series with a software update. Other competitors, such as Apple, Google and Xiaomi, are now using this “sensor zoom” extensively to offer a high-quality alternative to the missing digital zoom.

After Sony with the Xperia 1 V (here Available on Amazon) has already switched from a 12MP sensor in the main camera to a larger 48MP sensor, and it can be assumed that the Xperia 5 V will also rely on this sensor or a similar sensor, which will have at least 2x lossless zoom should offer an alternative to the missing telephoto optics. This has not been officially confirmed yet, but the new hashtag is definitely a strong indication of this feature in the Xperia 5 V, which will be presented next week, on September 1, 2023.