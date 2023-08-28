iPhone 15 Pro can charge even faster – just with an extra cable

In about two weeks, the time may come and iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will be introduced. We have already listed all the already leaked information and possible key data here. This also includes the new USB-C connection, which should hit Apple phones this year.

But in this regard, new rumors are now being heard again. Because if you want to take full advantage of the new connection, you may have to pay more.

This information relates to a leak from a few days ago that shows a new USB-C cable for the iPhone. This appears to be a USB 4 Gen 2 cable, which promises higher performance. This can charge the device at up to 120W and transfer data at 40Gbps.

However, according to the leaker, this cable will be sold separately. Thus the charging and transfer speed should be lower with the included cable. The charging capacity is expected to reach 35 watts for the new iPhone.

Of course, this is also just speculation. After all, we may not have to wait much longer to shine more light on the darkness. The iPhone 15 Pro and its sister models are scheduled to be introduced in the second week of September.