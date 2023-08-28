“Nintendo Focus” – Nintendo Switch 2 insider shows off the logo, allegedly revealing information about the user interface, games, and technology



According to this alleged leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 could be called “Nintendo Focus” and rely on virtual reality.

The fact that a Nintendo Switch 2 is coming at some point seems pretty certain. We do not know when and in what form the successor to the Switch will appear.

However, now there’s a new, wide-ranging leak that could contain some information about tech, gaming, and more: the Switch 2 is said to be called Nintendo Focus. But this leak here looks very questionable, so you have to be careful.

Is Switch 2 really called Nintendo Focus? We have doubts about this leak

This is what it’s about: A new account on X also known as Twitter has caused quite a stir recently. A user named jonathan bark posts several leaks that he claims to have come from an inside source at Nintendo. Pictures of him have already been circulating on the Internet, but they have also been met with skepticism.

Nintendo Switch 2 = Nintendo Fox? So Nintendo’s next console should be called the Nintendo Focus as it focuses on virtual reality features as one of its main selling points. The logo should look like this:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter that complements the article.

You can show and hide it again with one click. I agree to display content from Twitter to me. Personal data may be transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Link to Twitter content

These are the main tenets of the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 leaks:

Released October 2024: The Switch 2 aka Nintendo Focus is due out late next year and will cost $429.99.

The Switch 2 aka Nintendo Focus is due out late next year and will cost $429.99. 1080p@60fps It will be the technical standard for most games, with native resolution up to 1440p at 30-60fps. 4K is possible and should be advertised too, but even with DLSS it will only achieve about 30fps (source).

It will be the technical standard for most games, with native resolution up to 1440p at 30-60fps. 4K is possible and should be advertised too, but even with DLSS it will only achieve about 30fps (source). Focus on virtual reality: The console is said to focus on virtual reality. But she would need tremendous strength to do so, which made the whole thing seem even more unreal. Considering the rest of the technical information, the quality of VR can at most reach the level of the first PS VR.

The console is said to focus on virtual reality. But she would need tremendous strength to do so, which made the whole thing seem even more unreal. Considering the rest of the technical information, the quality of VR can at most reach the level of the first PS VR. Backward compatibility costs: Yes, Nintendo Focus is said to be backwards compatible, but porting your Switch games will reportedly cost $2.99 ​​each.

Yes, Nintendo Focus is said to be backwards compatible, but porting your Switch games will reportedly cost $2.99 ​​each. Relno Ramen Warrior title launch It’s supposedly on board, and it’s said to be a 4-player co-op platformer.

It’s supposedly on board, and it’s said to be a 4-player co-op platformer. Mario Kart 9 It is supposed to be released for Nintendo Focus launch.

It is supposed to be released for Nintendo Focus launch. The next 3D Mario It is rumored to be a four-player co-op game based on Super Mario 3D World/3D Land. 3D Marios’ sandbox time is finally over, and Odyssey 2 has been cancelled, according to the leaker (via Twitter).

It is rumored to be a four-player co-op game based on Super Mario 3D World/3D Land. 3D Marios’ sandbox time is finally over, and Odyssey 2 has been cancelled, according to the leaker (via Twitter). New f-zero It should also be under construction according to this leak. It’s supposed to be called F-Zero Titans which is “not impressive” but it’s just a test of whether or not the franchise is still in business (source).

It should also be under construction according to this leak. It’s supposed to be called F-Zero Titans which is “not impressive” but it’s just a test of whether or not the franchise is still in business (source). Nintendo Fox console It should have rear paddles on the back and be much more expensive than the Switch Pro controller. This is what it’s supposed to look like:

See also NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft sends 'anomalous' data Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter that complements the article.

You can show and hide it again with one click. I agree to display content from Twitter to me. Personal data may be transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Link to Twitter content

This is what the Nintendo Focus user interface is said to look like:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter that complements the article.

You can show and hide it again with one click. I agree to display content from Twitter to me. Personal data may be transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Link to Twitter content

So you should enjoy this alleged leak with great caution

Most likely fake: The signs are rather unfavorable for this leak to be real. In the comments below the individual posts, a slew of inconsistencies have been listed, among other things, the image with the logo looking very much as if it was created in a Photoshop-style image-editing program — not photographed.

user interface The game can now be created exactly as it appears in these screenshots on the Nintendo Switch itself. At least there are some tweaks that make this possible and it looks like the location where the individual stubs come from has already been figured out. Plus, the game selection doesn’t really fit a Nintendo console.

New 3D Mario: It seems unlikely that Nintendo would no longer want to develop a new Super Mario game with larger sandbox levels like Mario Odyssey. Games like this have been coming out for decades and we’d be very surprised if there wasn’t a game that follows in the footsteps of the Switch megahit.

Unknown new account: And last but not least, this Twitter account has only been active for a few days. So, this is not a known leaker who has been right many times in the past, but a completely unknown person.

So, don’t get too excited and take these alleged leaks for what they are: unconfirmed claims of a completely anonymous stranger on the internet. Therefore, suspicions are more than appropriate.

What do you think of the photos, leaks and supposed information? What do you think is realistic and what is not?