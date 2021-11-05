This is the new autofocus lens from Samyang

Samyang launched a second autofocus lens. According to Samyang, the AF 50mm F1.4 FE II is an extension of the AF 50mm F1.4 FE lens launched in 2016. This year, marking its 50th anniversary, the South Korean company is expanding its range with a few more products, including first zoom lens from the manufacturer.

Samyang wants to stand out from providers of autofocus models by calling the lens “the smallest and lightest of all standard 50mm focal length lenses” and “compatible with Sony FE connection”.

The lens offers a 45.7-degree angle of view for the full-format and 31.1-degree angle for APS-C as well as an F1.4 aperture. In addition, the manufacturer promises sharpness and contrast in all areas of the image. There are nine membrane blades on the slot. There is also a dedicated switch that allows you to adjust the aperture by rotating the focus ring. With a focus distance of 40cm, the lens is versatile and suitable for close-ups.

Moreover, according to Samyang, the AF 50mm F1.4 FE II lens is protected from light rain, snow and dust by a weather seal.

