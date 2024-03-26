Tips for your next vacation: These are the most beautiful coasts for swimming and hiking

– These are the most beautiful coastlines for swimming and hiking What should it be: the Atlantic, the Mediterranean or the Baltic? There are many coastlines in Europe that offer great beaches and challenging exploration trails. Seven tips. Brigitte Jurczyk

The western part of the Algarve offers a wonderful mixture of rugged rocks and small bathing coves. Photo: Getty Images

Rocky Algarve, Portugal: Variety along the entire length

A stunning combination of rugged rock formations and small coves with sandy beaches makes the western part of the Algarve one of the most impressive coastlines in Europe. Between the cities of Cabo de São Vicente and Lagos, it is also called the Rock of the Algarve.

For surfers there is the perfect wave, and for lovers of hiking there are various trails with views of the cliffs and the sea. The route is part of the Ruta Vicentina, a 500 km hiking trail that leads, among other places, through the beautiful villages of Sliema, Burgão and Praia da Luz.

Silver Coast, France: A water sports lover's paradise

The one-kilometre-long Talmont-sur-Gironde beach. Photo: Alamy

When the sun casts its light on the Atlantic Ocean, the landscape lives up to its name: like liquid silver, waves roll on the edge of the soft sandy beaches that stretch for kilometers south of the Gironde in western France. The water at this point is very rich in mussels. When you grate it into small pieces, it mixes with the sand and makes it look like silver dust when exposed to a certain amount of light.

An hour from Bordeaux, the Médoc-Atlantique department is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. Surfers from all over the world come here. Must try: Surfing – a combination of kayaking and surfing. If you're into hiking, you'll enjoy miles of beaches or the green hinterland with fragrant pine forests, lakes and vineyards.

Northeast Mallorca, Spain: Lots of history and natural park

Parc Nature de s'Albufera is a peaceful, protected wetland area home to 230 different species of birds. Photo: Alamy

Port de Pollença and Alcúdia form the cornerstones of Pollença Bay. It is surrounded by two tall rocky peaks. In the north-east of Mallorca you will find everything you need for a happy holiday: historic towns, long, gently sloping sandy beaches and peaceful, green-tinged hiking trails.

Alcudia was founded in 123 BC. There are excavations from the Roman era, and the city's great medieval walls are also impressive. Located nearby is Parc Nature de s'Albufera, a protected and tranquil wetland biome that is home to 230 different species of birds.

Emerald Coast, Sardinia: dream coves with a high density of celebrities

Hidden bathing spots on the Costa Smeralda are not always easy to find. Photo: Alamy

Karim Aga Khan – There is hardly any other name associated with the renaissance of the Costa Smeralda in Sardinia as that of the prince and religious leader of the Nizari Ismailis. The rich and beautiful came with him to the Italian island. Marinas, luxury hotels and sophisticated clubs appeared. The density of celebrities here remains high today.

Hidden showers in dream locations are not easy to find, with hotels sometimes blocking access. But this should not deter anyone, because Sardinia's coasts are open to the public. And views of the emerald-hued waters of the rock-lined bays during coastal strolls reward every step.

Fishland Dars Zingst, Germany: untouched nature with a resting place for cranes

The vastness of the beaches and white sand dunes of the Fischland Darss Zingst Peninsula remain impressive to this day. Photo: Getty Images

It was this special light that attracted painters to the Baltic Sea shore of the Fishland-Dars-Tsingst peninsula in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern more than 150 years ago. An artists' colony was established here. To this day, the expanse of white sand beaches stretching for several kilometers along the seashore remains impressive. The real jungle stretches all the way to the sand dunes of Dars. It is largely natural and belongs to the West Pomeranian Lake National Landscape Park – the third largest in Germany.

From the former fishing village of Prero, several paths lead directly into the dense greenery, dotted with blueberry bushes. Here and there swampy landscapes with black expanses of water and strangely twisted tree trunks appear. Gray cranes stop here every fall on their way south. A natural spectacle when these birds, about 1.20 meters long, fly up and take off again.

South coast of Cornwall, England: On smugglers' trails along the sea's edge

The Lizard Peninsula in south Cornwall is an idyllic setting. Photo: Getty Images

Wide skies stretch across the green Lizard Peninsula in south Cornwall. Thatched houses with natural stone walls, flowering gardens and colorful fishing boats in the small harbor – this idyllic, idyllic picture also has another side: many ships crashed on the steep rocky coast with rugged cliffs. The inhabitants of the peninsula once lived by hacking coral reefs.

Anyone strolling here today will find former smugglers' coves with sandy beaches and hidden caves. The National Trust has created narrow walking paths with stairs leading along the coast. If you keep your eyes open, you'll discover up to 600 species of wild plants – such as wild asparagus and Cornish meadowsweet.

Riviera di Levante, Italy: colorful fishing villages on the rocky shore

Small, colorful coastal towns such as Sestri Levante lie on the narrow coastal edge of the Riviera di Levante. Photo: Alamy

There is no room for sprawling cities here. Only small, colorful coastal towns with beaches on the doorstep and fishing villages with picturesque harbors lie on the narrow coastal fringe of the Riviera di Levante. It extends from Genoa east to Cinque Terre and La Spezia. If you don't like hustle and bustle or big holiday centres, this piece of Liguria is the place for you.

Holiday resorts such as Santa Margherita, Ligure, Rapallo and Sestri Levante attracted wealthy travelers during the Belle Era and have retained their charm to this day. A highlight for hikers is the mountainous Portofino Peninsula. The coastal path from Portofino to San Fruttuoso Bay is particularly impressive. Beautiful hiking trails connect the beautiful coastal villages of the Cinque Terre region.

