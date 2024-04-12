April 12, 2024

Landslide in Bosnia and Herzegovina: A small explosion turns into a disaster

Esmond Barker April 12, 2024 1 min read

Explosion of a quarry in Bosnia and Herzegovina. After a small explosion, the entire slope begins to slide. Two people were injured.

April 11, 2024

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • On the evening of Saturday, April 6, a major landslide occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
  • The trigger was an explosion in a quarry.
  • Two people were injured. Several cars were buried. In addition, the electricity was cut off.

It wasn't planned this way. A huge landslide occurs after an explosion in a quarry north of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Two people were injured and several cars were buried. Since the substation is also damaged by the ground, the electricity is also cut off.

