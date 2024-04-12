Landslide in Bosnia and Herzegovina: A small explosion turns into a disaster Explosion of a quarry in Bosnia and Herzegovina. After a small explosion, the entire slope begins to slide. Two people were injured. April 11, 2024

Explosion of a quarry in Bosnia and Herzegovina. After a small explosion, the entire slope begins to slide. Two people were injured.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you On the evening of Saturday, April 6, a major landslide occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The trigger was an explosion in a quarry.

Two people were injured. Several cars were buried. In addition, the electricity was cut off.

It wasn't planned this way. A huge landslide occurs after an explosion in a quarry north of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Two people were injured and several cars were buried. Since the substation is also damaged by the ground, the electricity is also cut off.