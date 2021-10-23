Thailand: Quarantine of fully pollinated Swiss Falls

1/5 The ground crew at Bangkok Airport prepares for tourists.

2/5 From November 1, fully vaccinated people from 46 countries will be allowed to re-enter.



4/5 Including travelers from Switzerland. There is no longer any quarantine requirement.

5/5 However, upon departure, travelers must be able to show a negative test result.

In total, fully vaccinated citizens from 46 low-risk countries can enter without having to quarantine afterward. This was announced by the Thai Tourism Office in Bern.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, 67, said on Thursday that his country was now better equipped and that it was therefore possible to open up to tourism. So far, the quarantine requirement has been lifted for only ten countries.

Fully vaccinated visitors from 46 countries are reportedly allowed to enter by air. You must submit a negative test result prior to departure and agree to take another test upon arrival. More details should follow on Monday.