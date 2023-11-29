Tinnitus: a cost driver for businesses

Do you or your employees suffer from tinnitus?

Tinnitus is a serious problem that affects more and more people. It is characterized by constant ringing, whistling, or noise in the ear. Tinnitus can lead to significant impairment in quality of life and also causes significant costs for businesses.

Specific examples of costs businesses incur due to tinnitus include:

Absenteeism from work: Tinnitus patients get sick more often and suffer from more absenteeism from work than other employees. This can lead to poor productivity and additional costs to continue paying wages.

Stopped production: Tinnitus sufferers can slouch in their work and make mistakes. This can lead to production stoppages and loss of quality.

Cost of treatment: Tinnitus treatment is often lengthy and expensive. Companies can cover these costs or provide subsidies to employees.

Prevention costs: Companies can take steps to prevent tinnitus, such as: b. Through noise protection measures or the introduction of health programmes. These measures can help reduce costs for companies.

Businesses can reduce tinnitus costs by:

Reducing the risk of tinnitus in the workplace: This can be achieved through noise control measures, regular hearing tests and the introduction of health programmes.

Educating employees about tinnitus: Employees should be informed about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options of tinnitus. This can help encourage them to seek help early and reduce the impact of tinnitus on work.

Preventing tinnitus is the best way to reduce costs for businesses. Therefore, companies must take measures to reduce the risks of tinnitus in the workplace and educate employees about tinnitus.

Webinar: Causes of Tinnitus 1. Identify 2. Solve it

Do you or your employees suffer from tinnitus?

Then you shouldn’t miss my webinar!

In this webinar you will learn:

What causes tinnitus

How to recognize tinnitus

What treatment options are available

The webinar is designed specifically for businesses and their employees.

Register now and learn how to recognize and solve tinnitus!

Click here to register: Tinnitus Webinar: Tips and Tricks for a Better Life

Helen Culross StressFree – Stress Management:

A program for managers for burnout prevention and personality development – StressFree I IHK Competency Training I Greater success and well-being through mental and physical health

Awarded: Best Service Provider of 2022 and 2023 by ProvenExpert

YouTube channel: https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UCw6tW3LfetN2KZ_6TlFjAOw

Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/0Hd9qlwuPZIOj4O0sjoToz

communication

Trauma and Mental Health Counseling Personal Development Coleross, Helen

Helen Culross

Nordendstraße 13

89352 Elsie

01628509031



https://www.helene-kollross.de/

Image rights belong to the author of the message.