AI applications detect skin cancer as reliably as doctors

An Austrian-Australian research team led by dermatologist Harald Kittler from MedUni Vienna investigated how this could benefit the diagnosis and treatment of pigmented skin lesions. In a study published by The Lancet Digital Health, the team compared the diagnostic accuracy and treatment recommendation of two different algorithms in smartphone applications with those of doctors. The result confirms that the application of artificial intelligence achieves good diagnostic results in general. However, the doctors were clearly superior in their treatment decision.

Applying artificial intelligence to treatment recommendations tends to remove more benign lesions than experts might. If you take this into consideration, then there is definitely an AI application that can be used. It should also be kept in mind that if used uncritically, many false positives will have to be clarified.

