Photo reader astronomy: CED 214 / NGC 7822
As part of the “cosmic question mark,” CED 214 and NGC 7822 are two very well-known objects in the Cepheus constellation. Many new stars are forming in this region, which is about 3,000 light-years away from Earth. After taking a wide-angle photo of this area some time ago, I was now interested in using a full re-edit to take a deeper look at the center of this area, which impresses with its haze and dark bands of dust. I created the image in Hubble (SHO) palette colors.
Data about the image
|Goal
|CID 214/NGC 7822
|location
|Hanover
|time
|
10/09/2023 at 10:00 PM CEST
|camera
|TS 2600 MP
|Telescope/lens
|Celestron Rasa 8
|Multiple
|Skywatcher EQ6-R Pro
|Exposure time
|17h 36′
|Post-processing
|Astropixel Wizard, Photoshop, Pixinsight
View full image
Average rating:
Please allow Javascript to maintain the full functionality of Spektrum.de.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Math anxiety: Self-evaluation is more important than your performance
What vitamin is missing for muscle pain?
Science in everyday life: How a rainbow is formed – Knowledge