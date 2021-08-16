World

Three years after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge: Genoa is still in mourning

August 16, 2021
Esmond Barker

The gas station worker looks over his shoulders. To where the Ponte Morandi, one of the most important highway bridges in Genoa, was installed until three years ago. Until it crashed on August 14, 2018. The gas station worker hesitates for a moment, then says bitterly, “The bridge didn’t just collapse. The operators let it collapse.” 43 people died, including his friends.

He is one of many who will never forget this day. The bridge collapse hit a proud coastal city in northern Italy like a heart attack. Warnings were already sent out years ago that the bridge had major flaws. Nothing has been done about it.

