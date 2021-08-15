Film on the conflict in Afghanistan – Ghani: wanted to prevent “bloodshed”

Amid the advance of the hardline Islamic Taliban movement in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani left the country. This was confirmed by the head of the National Council for Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, in a video message he posted on Facebook on Sunday. Abdullah said that the “former president” left the country for this situation, and God will hold him accountable. People will judge him, too.

Abdullah did not provide any information on where the president left the country. Local media reported that he flew to Tajikistan. Abdullah said he wanted the security forces to continue to ensure security in Kabul, and asked the Taliban to wait for talks – which he might mean peace talks – and not to come to the city.

On Sunday morning, the Taliban took control of the penultimate city still under government control, Jalalabad in the east of the country. A little later, Taliban fighters gathered at the gates of the capital, Kabul. However, they were initially instructed not to enter the city.

In another statement that evening, the Taliban said they had received reports of abandonment of police stations and ministries. The security forces fled. In order to prevent looting or to prevent others from being harmed, the Taliban leadership instructed its fighters to enter the areas from which the enemy had fled.

The current Afghan Interior Minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal, said in the morning that the city would not be attacked. An agreement was reached that the change of power would take place peacefully.