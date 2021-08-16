World

Civil servants live on average 4 years longer than salaried employees and blue-collar workers

August 16, 2021
Esmond Barker

    … as listings office and civil servants. This was shown by a study conducted by the German Institute for Economic Research.

    This finding could fuel a renewed discussion about a flexible retirement age.

    Philip Mueller, 69, a former state councilor in the Free Democratic Party (FDP), raised the idea two years ago.

Seems like an outdated bias. Officials and staff pass a quiet ball. On the other hand, workers who fill roads with wind and weather, repair roofs or toil on an assembly line, work harder and wear their bodies more. A new study from Germany shows: There is something to the cliché after all. At least in terms of life expectancy.

Civil servants of both sexes live on average four years longer than workers and artisans like him Spiegel Writes. For men, the comparison is more straightforward: the average age of civil servants is five years!

