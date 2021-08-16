Civil servants live on average 4 years longer than salaried employees and blue-collar workers

1/7 Life expectancy in Boise is lower…

Seems like an outdated bias. Officials and staff pass a quiet ball. On the other hand, workers who fill roads with wind and weather, repair roofs or toil on an assembly line, work harder and wear their bodies more. A new study from Germany shows: There is something to the cliché after all. At least in terms of life expectancy.

Civil servants of both sexes live on average four years longer than workers and artisans like him Spiegel Writes. For men, the comparison is more straightforward: the average age of civil servants is five years!

Occupationally adjusted retirement age as a solution?

You can expect an additional 21.5 years of life after retirement. The self-employed and employed have an average of 19 and blue-collar workers “only” 15.9. For women, the difference between female and male civil servants is three years on average.

These numbers are a fact – and this is a fundamental problem of social and pension policy: civil servants and office clerks earn more on average and receive a higher pension – over a longer period of time.

The German Institute for Economic Research, which conducted the study, is looking for solutions to this disparity in its publication. One possibility: “setting the retirement age for different professions.” The state will send people in jobs with a lower life expectancy to retire early — or civil servants will have to work longer.

The struggle for retirement age in Switzerland

Philip Mueller (69), a former state councilor in the Liberal Democratic Party, made a proposal in this direction two years ago: he called for abolishing the retirement age. “Why should a construction worker and office worker stop at the same age?” Mueller asked in an interview with Blake.