So far 400 dead: a flood disaster in the Congo – “Every minute we find dead bodies”

So far 400 dead Congo Flood Disaster – “Every Minute We Find Bodies” After heavy rains, various rivers overflowed their banks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, washing away entire villages. The flood also claimed hundreds of lives in Rwanda. published May 7, 2023 at 8:16 pm

Floods in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo washed away hundreds of homes and destroyed many fields. 20 minutes

In the Congo, heavy rains have caused many rivers to burst their banks.

Hundreds of people were washed away by masses of water, and entire villages were also destroyed.

The flood also displaced thousands of people in neighboring Rwanda.

About 400 people have already died after severe flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Thomas Bakenga of the Kalehi district government said on Sunday that 394 bodies have been recovered so far. Several villages in the area west of Lake Kivu were flooded when rivers burst their banks after heavy rains. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has assessed the disaster as a result of climate change.

Heavy rains have injured hundreds in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Reuters Thousands of people have also been left homeless because their homes were washed away. Reuters

The floods swept away hundreds of homes and destroyed many fields. “We have been finding and burying bodies every minute since Thursday,” Bakenga said. On Saturday, he had spoken of 203 dead. According to him, the provincial government sent a boat loaded with beans, flour and other foodstuffs, as well as tarpaulins and medicines, to supply the survivors.

“It looks like the end of the world.”

“It feels like the end of the world,” Gentil Ndagijimana, 27, from Nyamukobe village, said in tears. “I am looking for my parents and my children.”

In neighboring Rwanda, on the other side of Lake Kivu, more than 130 people have lost their lives. There are also thousands of people homeless due to the floods.

UN Secretary-General Guterres expressed his condolences for the victims of the “catastrophic floods” in the two countries. Guterres said during a visit to Burundi that it is “another example of accelerating climate change and its disastrous impact on countries that have done nothing to contribute to global warming.”

(AFP/PO)