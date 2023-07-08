This is how members of the Swiss Federal Council spend their summer holidays

Before their respective holidays, members of the Federal Council enjoyed a trip to Freiburgerland at the invitation of Federal President Bersier on the occasion of the traditional Federal Council trip at the end of June. (archive photo) stone key

Members of the state government spend their summer holidays this year in Switzerland and abroad. In addition to holidays, official appointments and ongoing file processing are also on the agenda.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you Summer vacations are also approaching for the Swiss state government – at least in terms of the parliamentary agenda.

A query of departments shows that members of the Federal Council also keep some official appointments in addition to vacations.

Federal Chancellor Alain Berset says goodbye to the holidays with an Instagram story. The Minister of Health wishes a “nice summer” and the fast-forward video shows how he exits the Federal Palace.

But what do representatives of the Swiss country’s government actually do during the long summer break?

The head of the Federal Ministry of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), Viola Amherd, wants to enjoy nature in Switzerland during the summer, whether it’s hiking or cycling. However, official dates in Switzerland and abroad are also included in the program, DDPS announced at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Meanwhile, Federal President Alain Berset will be enjoying his family’s vacation abroad. His party colleague Elisabeth Bohm-Schneider will spend part of the non-convening weeks of the Federal Council in Switzerland and part in neighboring countries.

The head of the Federal Ministry of Justice and Police (FDJP), who traveled to Poland and Slovakia on a working visit on Wednesday and Thursday, will “of course process the current files,” the party announced upon request. Böhm-Schneider will also take part in the informal meeting of the Ministers of Justice and Interior in Logroño, Spain, on July 20-21.

Health Minister Alain Berset says goodbye for the last time as Acting Federal Chancellor for the summer holidays. Screenshot: Alain Berset’s public profile on Instagram.

Corsica, Burgundy and Ticino

In all likelihood, it will be a sweltering summer for Federal Councilor Senior Vice President Albert Rosti. Last Thursday, he met Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on a working visit to Rome. The Berne native will work on several ongoing files in his department, including those related to energy security.

The head of the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) will remain in close contact with his team of experts, as will his ministry. He will, however, allow himself a few days off, which he will use for walks in Switzerland and a short stay on the French island of Corsica.

Apart from a four-day trip to Burgundy, Guy Parmelin will spend his holidays in Switzerland, mainly at his home in Vaud and the mountains, the Federal Administration for Economics, Education and Research (EAER) announced on request.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will be enjoying his vacation in his native canton Ticino. Cassis had previously traveled to Central Asia on an official trip in early July, visiting Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Another business trip, which has not yet been announced, is on the agenda of the Federal Council FDP at the beginning of August.

His party colleague, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, will spend some of his free time in Switzerland and some abroad, according to the Federal Finance Ministry (FDF). The St. Gallen resident has been quoted by her management as looking forward to being able to spend time with her family and friends.

SDA / mm