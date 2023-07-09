24 of the most bizarre airport scenes around the world

Flying can bring some difficulties. It is not only the lack of staff that makes people angry, but also the people themselves that make people angry. 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️

The following photos show that some of them are clearly overwhelmed by the events surrounding flying.

Perhaps someone did not want to take off their belt at all.

It’s smart to personalize your bag, but does the whole family see it that way?

Is this really the most convenient option?

This is a different kind of entertainment.

All spam comments on this photo will be deleted immediately!

You feel safer this way.

There are two possibilities:
1. He’s a real panda, and then he’s so crazy.
2. He’s not a real panda, he’s just so crazy.

Nice that this person is completely relaxed. At least for this person.

If you’re too bored to make a snack crown, you’re too proud to wear it to the brim.

Please imagine the reactions on the plane. (Warning: spider)

It seems very convenient.

This explains the long wait.

Better to be on time than late, right?

Flying is fun for the whole family.

Did he (🐖) have to travel in the luggage rack?

Let’s hope the pilot is at least awake.

While in some countries employees have little time, in others they seem to have plenty.

Why not take advantage of the waiting time at the baggage claim center to get a workout?

Speaking of “the airport”:

You must be on the way to/from Australia.

By the way, this may also be the case with number 10.

See also  The sick alpaca, Geronimo, is supposed to die.

Why does this sound so scary? 😅

Next time you’re queuing and wondering what that guy has been doing in the restroom for so long, here’s a possibility:

Why not wait where there is TV?

This guy made himself comfortable in the airport kids play area.

At least the kid doesn’t look scared.

Imagine that you have a ten hour trip ahead of you and the person sitting next to you is bringing his pony.

By the way, it’s not fake, but it’s actually an animal that’s allowed to fly because it’s a service animal.

(Named)

