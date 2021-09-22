Public debate in New York – Taliban wants to speak to the United Nations – News

The radical Islamic Taliban movement requested to participate in the general debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A UN spokesperson announced that the UN had received a corresponding letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaki.

The letter stated that the Taliban had nominated an ambassador to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations.

The Taliban says in the letter that fugitive President Ashraf Ghani “fallen” and that other countries no longer recognize him as head of state. The assignment of the former Afghan ambassador to the United Nations, Ghulam Izakzai, has also ended. Mohamed Sohail Shaheen, the new ambassador.

Who represents a country in the United Nations?

There have indeed been cases in the history of the United Nations in which UN officials were not associated with rulers in their own country. The Taliban controlled Kabul from the mid-1990s until 2001 – however, at the United Nations, Afghanistan was still represented by the ambassador of the previous government because the international community did not recognize the Taliban. You haven’t done that until today. There is currently a similar situation: Myanmar representative Kyaw Moe Tun also started his work before the coup in his homeland in the spring. After his strong condemnations of the military, the government tried to replace him. So far unsuccessful, because the Accreditation Commission has resisted.

The United Nations Secretariat sent the letter to the responsible certification committee for examination. This Accreditation Committee is made up of representatives from nine Member States – the United States of America, Russia, China, Sweden, Namibia, the Bahamas, Bhutan, Sierra Leone and Chile.

According to UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, the Accreditation Committee has the power to identify representatives and therefore any leaders of countries recognized by the UN.

Who is giving the speech now for Afghanistan?

It is doubtful whether the Taliban will actually be able to attend the General Assembly in the next few days: according to UN spokesperson Haq, the Accreditation Committee has not set a date for the meeting yet. The current ambassador is also scheduled to deliver his speech in Afghanistan on Monday.

The G20 foreign ministers will also hold a video conference on Afghanistan on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations general debate. Above all, it should be about how to deal with the Taliban in the future. The world’s largest economic powers are united in the Group of Twenty.

The general debate of the United Nations General Assembly began on Tuesday. About a hundred heads of state and government and several foreign ministers are participating in the week-long high-level diplomatic meeting.