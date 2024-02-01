

Dates are full of good ingredients. Therefore, they are often referred to as “superfoods.” But how many vitamins do dates actually provide?

Dates, the sweet fruit of the date palm, are known not only for their unique taste but also for their nutritional value. It contains a variety of Vitamins And minerals that make it a healthy alternative to sugar.

Dates: all the vitamins at a glance

Dates contain a particularly high amount of folic acid. With only 100 grams, your daily needs are already largely covered. Other than that, dates provide a good amount of vitamin B6. Vitamin A Vitamin B5 is present in only small quantities. Here you can see all the dates contained in 100 grams Vitaminsincluding the percentage of daily needs covered by the amount:



source: Swiss nutritional value database, DGE

These minerals are found in 100 grams of dates:

Potassium (K): 730 mg

Sodium (Na): 11 mg

Chloride (Cl): 61 mg

Calcium (CA): 68 mg

Magnesium (mg): 55 mg

Phosphorus (P): 68 mg

Iron (Fe): 2.2 mg

Iodine (I): 1 microgram

Zinc (Zn): 0.4 mg

Selenium (Se): 2.7 μg

source: Swiss nutritional value database

How many healthy dates a day?

Although dates are full of antioxidants and provide the body with plenty of folic acid, potassium, and magnesium, they are high in quarks.de Thanks to its high sugar content, it helps you exceed your daily limit. 100 grams of dates contain 60 grams of sugar. The World Health Organization recommends no more than 50 grams per day.

As reported by Ambulance Center Schweinfurt, dates can have a slight laxative effect due to their high fiber content, but in the right amount they can support the body in case of diarrhea. They have a positive effect on the intestinal flora. The outpatient center recommends “small portions.” Edeka nutritionist Berthe Wolff recommends eating three to five dates a day. Caution is advised if you suffer from fructose intolerance, as dates can cause flatulence and cramps.

Dates are a good source of folic acid (vitamin B9)

Folic acid is especially important for women who want to have children and during pregnancy. The vitamin is necessary for cell growth. After only three weeks of conception, the baby develops the neural tube, which is the primary structure of the nervous system. The spinal cord and brain develop from the neural tube. Inadequate supplies of folic acid can lead to neural tube defects, for example 'spina bifida', otherwise known as 'open back'.

According to the German Midwives Magazine It also has a positive effect on childbirth. A total of 114 women were examined in a study conducted at the Jordan University of Science and Technology. 69 of them ate six dates daily starting from the thirty-sixth week of pregnancy. Compared to the control group, according to German Midwives Magazine The following differences:

The history group showed a significantly greater cervical width on admission for delivery than the control group (3.52 cm vs. 2.02 cm).

The amniotic sac safety rate was higher in the date group (83 percent versus 60 percent).

Spontaneous onset of labor was more common in the history group (96 percent) than in the control group (79 percent).

Reduced need for labor support with oxytocin in the date group (28 percent vs. 47 percent).

Shorter latency phase (510 minutes vs. 906 minutes).

By the way: behind well-known names such as vitamin D, C and others, there is a group of substances that have a similar chemical composition. However, they can be distinguished based on slightly different structures. A good example of this is folic acid: this term is often used synonymously with folic acid and vitamin B9, although there are slight differences. According to the German Nutrition Society, the term “folic acid” specifically refers to the synthetic form found in dietary supplements. However, the natural compound that acts like vitamin B9 in the body and is found in foods is more correctly called folic acid.

