At least 200 species of bacteria live in the mouth, which is why dentists and doctors demand better oral health!

Rocio Lopez Fonseca Mexico meteorite February 19, 2024 – 4:05 pm 4 minutes

During engagement and in a couple's life, it is important to take action To avoid the spread of diseases that can be transmitted orally, where viruses and bacteria colonize in the oral cavity or teeth, said the dentist at the Department of Family Medicine (UMF) No. 51 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Jalisco, Turia Erazo Portugal Padilla.

The expert pointed out the presence of different types of bacteria, viruses and fungi, Which also appear in oral diseases and can be transmitted between couples through saliva or kissing, for example. B. Influenza, influenza, COVID-19, Epstein-Barr virus or cytomegalovirus, herpes, tooth decay, gingivitis, and even hepatitis A, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

He also pointed out that these diseases are highly contagious, which is why it is important not to share personal items such as a toothbrush.

That specialist said If the spouses are not informed about thisIf he has tooth decay or gingivitis, or if he has gonorrhea or syphilis, for example The partner suffers from a mouth ulcer (This is very common due to oral allergies, even with the best hygiene), The probability of contracting this disease is highTherefore, out of love and social responsibility, they should inform their partners immediately and of course pay attention to oral hygiene.

The most important oral diseases are tooth and gum caries, tooth loss, and oral cancer.

According to the 2019 Global Burden of Disease Study Untreated tooth decay in permanent teeth is one of the most common health problemsIt is estimated that these diseases affect approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide.

Other oral diseases of general health concern include: mouth fissures, Sleep (A serious gangrenous disease that begins in the mouth and mainly affects children). Heavy blowscaused by traffic accidents, extreme or contact sports.

Oral diseases are on the rise

The extent of the spread of Major oral diseases It continues to increase around the world, but especially in developing countries such as Mexico, Due to increasing urbanization And changing living conditions. In addition to insufficient use of fluoride and oral hygiene products such as toothpaste and dental floss.

The expert said: “Sometimes, couples already have a lot of trust and a natural way of living together, which makes it easy for them to borrow a toothbrush, which is somewhat inappropriate, as is the case with sharing a glass of water or the same food. We should embrace these behaviors, not normalize them.”

A simple cavity should be treated as soon as possibleWhere the infection spreads to the bloodstream and Damage to other organs or sepsis It may cause. Also this Epstein-Barr virus And that Cytomegalovirus Can do anything from Mild fever and inflammation of the lymph nodes To diseases of the liver and spleen if not treated quickly and appropriately.

Gingivitis is inflammation and bleeding of the gums and has been shown to be a risk factor for pregnancy. Experts link this disease to premature birth and low birth weight.

He called on residents to practice optimal oral hygiene to prevent diseases and infections. He pointed out that at least 200 species of bacteria live in the mouth It occurs that immunosuppression enhances these diseases.