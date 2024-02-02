February 2, 2024

A new family tree of sign languages

Faye Stephens February 2, 2024

Little is known about the development of sign languages ​​due to a lack of historical documentation: there was not and is no common written form for any sign language. So anyone who wants to trace their origins should look for similarities between existing sign languages. However, comparing signs is much more difficult than comparing spoken words. An international research group from the USA, France and Finland has now developed a computer-aided method and examined the relationships between 19 common sign languages, including German Sign Language.

