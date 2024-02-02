Many universities advertise themselves

When thousands recently demonstrated against right-wing extremism in Cottbus, one of them was Gisene Grande, the rector of Brandenburg Technical University. She even gave a speech calling for diversity and openness. “We have nearly 3,000 students who come from all over the world because they have hope for the future,” Grande said. “They are our future – and we have to do everything for them.”

BTU Cottbus is one of many universities and scientific institutions that, after the Potsdam secret meeting became known, is taking a public stance against right-wing extremism and for greater diversity – also out of concern for its internationally diverse workforce.

In Brandenburg, not only the BTU, but almost all universities in the state joined the coalition “Brandenburg shows stance for democracy and cohesion”. The Berlin University of Applied Sciences supports the “Hand in Hand” coalition, which is calling for a large demonstration in Berlin on Saturday.

The university confirms in a statement that it is an “international university” with more than 40 percent of international students. “Treating each other with respect forms the basis for a peaceful life in our society. We do not tolerate anti-humanitarian, anti-democratic, racist and discriminatory attitudes in any form.” The management of the Hasso Plattner Potsdam Institute (HPI) explained: “Anyone who stirs up hatred and makes inhumane plans is “It attacks our values. That is why we condemn any anti-democratic ideas.”

Many scholarly organizations across the country have also spoken clearly in favor of the rule of law and democracy, such as the German Research Foundation (DFG), the University Rectors' Conference (HRK), and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). “Science has always been global, and with its global openness, it is essential to our society and liberal democracy,” explained Katja Becker, President of the DFG. Science will decisively confront right-wing and anti-democratic populism, inhumane slogans, anti-Semitism, and illusions of reimmigration.

Kai Gehring (Green Party), Chairman of the Bundestag Committee for Education and Research, emphasizes the international standing of science in Germany. “More than 75,200 international scientists and around 30,000 visiting scientists work every year at universities and non-university research institutions alone,” Gering told the Tagesspiegel newspaper. In addition, there will be “countless researchers with migrant backgrounds” who will have to leave the country if far-right plans are adopted, as well as 380,000 international students.

“Especially given the shortage of skilled workers, it is in our interest that many of them choose a career in Germany,” Gehring said. He is very happy that universities and organizations are clearly positioning themselves for open and international science and against right-wing extremism. Only liberal democracies can guarantee maximum academic freedom.