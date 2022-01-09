Ministry of China lays out science and technology plans for 2022_China.org.cn

In a virtual business meeting, China’s science and technology minister outlined New Year’s priorities. Accordingly, the science and technology sector will be further strengthened in a variety of ways so that more pilot projects can be implemented.



The satellite, called “Zhongxing-1D,” will be launched into space by a Langer-Marsch-3B launcher. (File photo from November 27, 2021, Xinhua)

The Ministry of Science and Technology said Thursday that China will carry out major research projects this year, support the growth of science and technology companies, train more high-skilled talents, and contribute more to global science projects and governance in this field.

Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said during a virtual working meeting of China’s science and technology sector that China has made a positive start to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), which is confirmed by the fact that it has already achieved many original elements. Breakthroughs in basic science and basic technologies. These notable achievements include, for example, the landing of the first rover on Mars, the launch of the first Xihe solar observation satellite, the synthesis of starch from carbon dioxide, new quantum computers and seven approved vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus. As a result, China moved up two places in the global innovation ranking published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) last year and is now 12th out of a total of 132 countries and economies. Wang said that Beijing, Shanghai and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao (Greater Bay Area) region will also be among the world’s top ten science and technology clusters.

At the important annual Central Economic Work Conference in December last year, the importance of science, technology and innovation for building a modern economic system was also emphasized. Therefore, the priorities of China’s science and technology sector this year are to strengthen the country’s strategic research capabilities, improve research in basic sciences and basic technologies, and support companies to play a greater role in creating innovations. An environment of innovation and efficiency will expand international cooperation.

In particular, China will accelerate the progress of its “Key Projects in Science and Technology Innovation 2030” (large-scale projects of science and technology innovation by 2030), in which a number of large-scale research projects in leading sciences such as artificial intelligence (AI), technologies are involved. Quantum, brain research, robotics and advanced materials, deep-sea and space exploration. Wang announced that to this end, China will carry out institutional reforms to enhance its research capacity in strategic areas, including the restructuring of key state laboratories. Chinese leaders in science and technology as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will receive more support to play a greater role in developing innovations.

In addition, improving project evaluation and funding management, training of young talent and high-performing research teams, participation in global research projects and ethical governance of science and technology will be among the top goals this year.

All of these measures are aimed at providing better services to research institutions, creating more original breakthroughs with global impact, enhancing the security and resilience of China’s industrial supply chains, and improving people’s lives, Wang said.