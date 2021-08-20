Ad number: 1218 Job offer on August 20, 2021

General Administration of the Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science e. V. Looking for a person for the institute’s department as soon as possible

Part-time Corporate Support Consultant (50%), currently limited to June 30, 2023

(Code 65/21)

your taskn

In the role of mediator, you advise and support the management of the Max Planck Society and the world’s leading researchers from the Max Planck Institutes dedicated to you. One of the key areas is the detailed preparation and follow-up of the negotiations for the appointment of the President. You will also bring the enterprise-related aspects into all central administrative procedures and represent them independently. In turn, you have to make sure that the decisions of the committees and the specifications of the scientific policy of the president are implemented in the institutes. These interface tasks require close and reliable cooperation with the MPG administration and all the specialized departments of public administration and, in particular, the scientific members of the institutes.

personal file

A university degree, with a PhD, if applicable, preferably in a field represented by the CPTS

Relevant professional experience in science management

The tendency to work in the interaction between science and management

Attention to issues of scientific and scientific policy

Business fluency in spoken and written English

Strong communication skills, initiative, flexibility and ability to work in a team as well as the ability to summarize complex issues in a concise form

Prepare to travel regularly

A highly organized, meticulous and independent way of working with the ability to set priorities

our distance

At the interface between research and management, you will gain interesting insights into the work of the supervised institutes and get a good overview of the full scope of science management and the structure of the German research landscape.

We offer you a temporary position until June 30, 2023 with payment of up to salary group 14 TVöD (Federal Government) or in the event of immediate transfer from a civil servant relationship up to salary group A 14 BBesG, as well as many social benefits. Your workplace is located in the center of Munich and is easily accessible by public transport. Near the service building there are childcare facilities for children aged 6 months to 3 years.

The Max Planck Society has set itself a goal of hiring more people with severe disabilities. Applications from persons with severe disabilities are expressly encouraged.

Did it pique your interest? We then look forward to your complete online application (reference number 65/21) at: www.mpg.de/karriere/gv

Application deadline: September 19, 2021

