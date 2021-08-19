UNESCO: Protection of Cultural Heritage in Afghanistan | Sciences

PARIS – A few days after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the world cultural organization UNESCO called for the protection of the cultural heritage of the Asian country.

After a statement, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said that all necessary precautions must be taken to protect the sites from damage and looting.

In the past decades of armed conflict, many historical sites and cultural assets in Afghanistan have already been looted and destroyed. In 2001, the hardline Islamic Taliban movement, which was already in power at that time, shocked the people by destroying two huge statues of Buddha in the Bamiyan Valley that had lasted for nearly 1,500 years.

In addition to the Bamiyan Valley, the country has other important cultural heritage sites, as declared by the United Nations based in Paris: for example, the ancient city of Herat and the historic Minaret of Jam in the Central Ghor Province. “It is of paramount importance to Afghanistan’s future that these sites be preserved and protected,” she said.

The night before, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, Cultural and Communication Organization announced that it would do everything in its power so that all Afghans could exercise their basic right to education – girls and women included.