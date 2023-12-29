This highly positively rated puzzle adventure is available free for 24 hours

Epic Games released Game of the Day free to download on December 29th on the Epic Games Store. This time it is a very positive puzzle adventure on Steam, which is regularly offered for € 13.49 and can be accessed for free for 24 hours. French website Deallabs.com Lange was on point today with her daily free play predictions.

The free game for December 29 is a riddle and puzzle adventure Snakebird, an indie game developed by Noumenon Games and is regularly priced at €13.49 on the Epic Games Store. Reviews are also on Valve's Steam distribution platform.”Very positive“, which can be clearly demonstrated by approval rates of around 94 percent.









Released in 2015, Snakebird is a simple yet challenging puzzle game about finding the right shapes for the task at hand, whether it's pushing, lifting, teleporting, or just defying the laws of physics. The game should be moderately entertaining, but can still be time-consuming, according to the development studio.

Provided you have an Epic ID, you can play the game for free for 24 hours and add it to your game library in the Epic Launcher. Current average The player rating on Metacritic is 8.1 points.

