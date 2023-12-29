December 29, 2023

PlayStation 3: The console still has millions of users

Gilbert Cox December 29, 2023 2 min read

The PlayStation 5 has been around for a few years now, but it seems that the PlayStation 3, which is now quite old, is still in demand among many gamers.

If you think no one uses a PlayStation 3 anymore, you're probably wrong. New information about the use of Sony's very old console has now emerged through a massive leak at Insomniac Games, which is known to have fallen victim to a hack.

The leaked data also included statistics that revealed that the PlayStation 3 still has millions of active users – more than 15 years after its original launch. how PlayStation Lifestyle Based on leaked statistics, the platform still had approximately 2 million monthly active users in February 2023. From December 2022 to February 2023, the number of active players on PS3 ranged between 1.9 and 2.3 million players.

A number of gamers will likely continue to use the old console since many classic games from the earlier days cannot be played on newer consoles. The more expensive PS Plus Premium tier can only be used to stream select PS3 titles.

The leak also included numbers for Sony's newer consoles. The PlayStation 4 had 71.5 million monthly active users of PSN in the same period, while the newer PlayStation 5 had 37.1 million monthly active players at the time.

A decade full of change – from Kinect to Sixaxis to loot boxes

The decade is coming to an end and we're looking back at ten crazy years of video games. But what has really changed in the world of video games in the past ten years. We'll sum it up for you.

See also  The PS5 will stick with one player

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This is how gold and platinum enter the Earth's mantle

December 29, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Android Trojan Xamalicious has been hiding in the Google Store for years

December 28, 2023 Gilbert Cox
6 min read

A huge rock from space boiled the ocean – but it helped start life

December 28, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

5 min read

Not every supposed northern light is true aurora

December 29, 2023 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair was keen for Wimbledon Football Club to move to Belfast

December 29, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

PlayStation 3: The console still has millions of users

December 29, 2023 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Generation Z defines the middle class differently than previous generations

December 29, 2023 Esmond Barker