PlayStation 3: The console still has millions of users

The PlayStation 5 has been around for a few years now, but it seems that the PlayStation 3, which is now quite old, is still in demand among many gamers.

If you think no one uses a PlayStation 3 anymore, you're probably wrong. New information about the use of Sony's very old console has now emerged through a massive leak at Insomniac Games, which is known to have fallen victim to a hack.

The leaked data also included statistics that revealed that the PlayStation 3 still has millions of active users – more than 15 years after its original launch. how PlayStation Lifestyle Based on leaked statistics, the platform still had approximately 2 million monthly active users in February 2023. From December 2022 to February 2023, the number of active players on PS3 ranged between 1.9 and 2.3 million players.

A number of gamers will likely continue to use the old console since many classic games from the earlier days cannot be played on newer consoles. The more expensive PS Plus Premium tier can only be used to stream select PS3 titles.

The leak also included numbers for Sony's newer consoles. The PlayStation 4 had 71.5 million monthly active users of PSN in the same period, while the newer PlayStation 5 had 37.1 million monthly active players at the time.