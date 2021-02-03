Total War: Warhammer III: SEGA announces the third installment of crossover strategy!

SEGA announces the third installment of the strategy crossover Total War: Warhammer. This time the development teams at Creative Assembly (Total War) and Games Workshop (Warhammer) invite you into a world of chaos.

SEGA has just announced the third installment in its Total War: Warhammer strategy series. Together with the developers of Creative Assembly (the Total War series) and Games Workshop, the inventors of Warhammer, this time you can get involved in a struggle between the demonic powers of corruption and the guardians of the mortal world. The strategy game should appear this year, but there is no specific date yet.

According to the developers, in the latest installment of the series, every decision on your part should have an impact on the upcoming wars. They will span the eastern countries to the realms of Satanic Chaos and also represent the final climax of the trilogy.

With the Kislevites and the Cathayans, the new Chaos factions, namely the Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch, will also celebrate their debut in the series. As you are accustomed to Total War: Warhammer, this time you can also count on a variety of heroes, monsters and flying monsters, as well as magical creatures.

In the game campaign, you will have to help a dying god maintain his power. Or, you can use them for your own purposes for Warhammer finest outfits. Missions in World of Chaos should be designed differently for each person. Whether you defeat your demons in the end or rather fight a war over their head, it’s up to you.

You can currently pre-order Total War: Warhammer III on Steam and the Epic Games Store or the game directly from Home of the developer To buy.