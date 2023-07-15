These two Android apps steal photos, videos, and more

Security experts continue to discover which apps are dangerous for users. This time, a very tricky case was exposed with two apps having more than 1.5 million downloads across the Google Play Store and spying on users in a big way. If you are using one of the two apps, you should delete them now.

Android app steals your data

It happens again and again that dangerous Android apps make their way to the Google Play Store unnoticed. They are usually recognized and removed after a few downloads. with Over 1.5 million downloads Two big fish are now caught from just two applications. They are file managers that can spy on you and steal personal information like photos, videos, and voice messages.

You should delete the following apps immediately:

File Recovery & Data Recovery (com.spot.music.filedate)

File manager (com.file.box.master.gkd)

This is how Android apps look in the Google Play Store:

Restore files & Data Recovery has been downloaded over 1 million times.

(image source: Brady

File Manager has reached more than 500,000 downloads on the Google Play Store

(image source: Brady

The apps have been active for a very long time and are only now being discovered. In order to calm users down in security, presumably Many downloads have been created using install farmsTo attract more interest in the Play Store. Then this also attracted real users.

Applications must be China contacts And access personal data, contacts, photos, videos, audios and much more on smartphones and tablets unnoticed. If you have any of the apps installed, be sure to delete them.

How to protect yourself from malware:

Lots of downloads but no ratings

According to security experts, users can also identify fake apps. The apps got a lot of downloads, but rarely any ratings or only snickers. These are always strong signs that something is wrong. So make sure that apps with a lot of downloads also have appropriate ratings. Otherwise, it may be a dangerous paid app.