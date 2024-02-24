Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh: This is what you can do in this event – all the Pokémon, times and co.

It's time to take the Go Tour again. It takes place this weekend Going on a Sinnoh tour It takes place in Pokémon Go and tempts you once again with all kinds of Pokémon to catch, activities, and other rewards.

Sinnoh finds a Pokémon Go tour On February 24 and 25, 2024 from 10 am to 6 pm local time instead of. Among other things, you can expect new Pokemon and a new Shine.

Below we will tell you in our country GuideWhat do you think of this new event? Pokemon Go you must know.

Go Tour Sinnoh: Which version brings what?

With Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh, you have a choice between one Diamond and pearl edition. On the one hand, this affects the medal you get for participating in the event. You have to do it Special quest “Road to Sinnoh” is completed, then you can choose your event version.

The individual versions contain the following bonuses:

Release Rewards Diamond Edition Encounter with Dialga (original form), who has mastered his special attack “Time Noise”.

Double the adventure effect of time noise

Dialga candy for special research on Go Tour Sinnoh Global Perl edition Encounter with Palkia (original form), who has mastered his special attack “Space Strike”.

The Space Strike adventure effect is twice as long

Palkia candy for Go Tour Sinnoh Global's special research



Choose between two versions.

Go Tour Sinnoh: What Pokemon can I catch?

In Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh, depending on the time of day, there are different habitats where different Pokémon appear. Here are the dates:

Go for the Sinnoh Tour – Habitat Hours

Crowded walk : From 10 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 3 pm

: From 10 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 3 pm The historic orchard : From 11 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 4 PM

: From 11 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 4 PM Toxic drilling sites : From 12 noon to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 5 pm

: From 12 noon to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 5 pm Geothermal lake: From 1 pm to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 6 pm

Go to the Sinnoh – Wild Pokemon Tour

The following Pokémon appear during each habitat hour:

Habitat Pokemon Crowded walk Pikachu with Lucius' hat*

Pikachu with Lucia's hat*

Magnetello*

electrical*

Poragon*

Correspondence*

Plinva*

starryly*

Bedeza*

Burmese (rag cloak)*

Pameline*

Without a Coincidence (East Sea)*

Without a Coincidence (West Sea)*

Driflon*

Charmian*

Fenion* The historic orchard Pikachu with Lumiose Hat*

Pikachu with Bandana Lumia*

Hisui Fukano*

Hisui Voltopal*

Tangela*

Evie*

Unfamiliar*

Nasgenit*

Roselia*

Chilast*

chirp*

Burmese (vegetal cloak)*

And train me*

Kikuji*

Bronzil* Toxic drilling sites Pikachu with Lucius' hat*

Pikachu with Lucia's hat*

the pen*

Yanma*

scurgla*

Sanibel*

light twist*

Shinx*

Coconodon*

Shelteros*

Burmese (sand mantle)*

skunkaboo*

Chewing malate*

Hippopotamus*

Bionescura*

glybunkle* Geothermal lake Pikachu with Lumiose Hat*

Pikachu with Bandana Lumia*

Hesoi Baldorvish*

Hisui Sniffel*

slurp*

Rhyhorn*

Magmar*

Evie*

Togetic*

CramWorks*

He shouts*

Shnipki*

Banflame*

Hasperor*

snow cover*

Go for the Sinnoh – Smoke Encounters tour

Depending on the habitat clock, you also have other potential encounters when activating smoke:

Habitat Pokemon Crowded walk

Toxic drilling sites Unknown H*

Unknown I*

Unknown n*

Unknown*

Unknown x* The historic orchard

Geothermal lake Unknown H*

Unknown I*

Unknown x*

Unknown sh*

Go for the Sinnoh-Egg tour

The following Pokemon can hatch from different eggs during the event:

Raid level Pokemon 2 km eggs bud*

Clingblem*

Mobay*

Bantemy*

bliss*

Monfaxo*

Riolu*

Mantis* 5 km eggs Hisui Voltopal*

Hesoi Baldorvish*

skunkaboo*

Chewing malate* 10 km eggs Pachirisu*

chatterbox*

phenophilippis*

Go through the Sinnoh – Raids tour

These Pokémon will appear in raids during the event:

Home Hours “Crowded Promenade” and “Toxic Archaeological Sites”

Raid level Pokemon Step 1 Chilast*

Banflame*

Plinva* Level 3 Chitrarar

Panferno

Empoleon Level 5 Dialga*

Balkia*

Home Hours “Historic Orchard” and “Geothermal Lake”

Raid level Pokemon Step 1 Bowes*

fire hedgehog*

Otaru* Level 3 Hisui Silveraro*

Hisui Tornato*

Hisui Admurai* Level 5 Dialga in its original form*

Kia in its original form*

* These Pokemon have a chance of getting a Shiny Sample.



You can catch a lot of Pokemon.

Go Tour Sinnoh: What rewards are there?

If you purchase a ticket for the event, you will benefit from the rewards mentioned in the first section (as per your choice).

There is also one Increased chance of getting Chelast, Panflam, Plinfa, Skunkapuh, shiny Pokémon, and more As well as one Increased hatching chance of Shiny Hisui Voltobal, Hisui Baldorfish, Pachirisu, Plaudagei, and Venuflibis!

while The smoke (excluding Daily Adventure Smoke) is most likely to attract Unown H, Unown I, Unown S, and Unown U.

As part of a The new Team Play Challenge is available from February 24 at 10am until February 25 at 6pm-You can work with friends and one Meet Regigas.

Do you run? Roads Of, exists again A chance meeting with a scoundrel with white stripes.

The following applies to all coaches – even without a ticket:

The egg hatching distance is halved Which will be placed in egg incubators during the event.

Which will be placed in egg incubators during the event. Up to six private exchanges per day .

. Stardust costs halved when trading .

. From Friday, February 23 at 12:00 AM to Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 11:59 PM (local time). There is no limit to long distance raids.

