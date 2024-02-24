Age of Empires Mobile: Casual strategy on the go is finally introduced

The cult real-time strategy series Age of Empires has been planned for mobile platforms for a long time – now impressions of the game and more specific information about the planned implementation have finally appeared.

Age of Empires fans have been waiting for a mobile app for the classic real-time strategy for a long time so they can play on the go – and now the whole thing is finally picking up speed. As part of a live stream called “New Year, New Age,” World's Edge finally introduced the upcoming Emipres Mobile era in more detail – and it looks like you can look forward to many features that also distinguish the franchise's regular PC and console games.

The free-to-play game was developed for mobile platforms by TiMi Studio Group, which in turn belongs to Tencent. The studio has great experience in the mobile sector and is also responsible for Call of Duty Mobile, among others. Pre-registrations for the game are now being accepted globally on iOS and Android, but the game doesn't have a release date yet – even if the App Store says “August 19, 2024 expected” in that regard; However, there was no official announcement initially.

Either way: Age of Empires Mobile is designed to bring the gameplay popular among strategy fans to smartphones and tablets as much as possible – including base building, quick battles, PvP online multiplayer, and more. Control is of course optimized for mobile devices. Other than that, you can also look forward to many well-known factions and their leaders, including Julius Caesar, King Arthur, Hannibal, Joan of Arc, Cleopatra and more. You can see what it all looks like in action in the first trailer for Age of Empires Mobile.

This is not the first time Microsoft has tried to implement such an implementation for Age of Empires. A mobile version was already discussed in June 2013; The IP was licensed by KLabGames and Age of Empire: World Dominating was finally released in December 2015. However, this title failed to gain acceptance and was completely discontinued in November 2016.