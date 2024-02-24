Helldivers 2 tops sales in Europe – SHOCK2

February 25, 2024

Gilbert Cox February 25, 2024

Gamesindustry's Christopher Dring gave one tweet till then Hell Divers 2 It was the best-selling game in its second week of sales in the European sales charts.

Hell Divers 2 So it was able to sell 2.5 times more than the widely spread title: Ubisoft Skull and bones. Both physical and digital versions were taken into account.

“Across Europe, Helldivers 2 was the best-selling game last week, selling nearly 2.5 times as much as second place (Skull and Bones was). Mario vs. Donkey Kong reached fourth place (but there is no numerical data “Helldivers 2 performed slightly better on PC, but only slightly,” Dring said.

Success of Sony direct service

In more tidbits, Dring talked about how Helldivers 2 sales increased nearly 40 percent from week one to week two and that Sony's direct-to-service strategy looks like it's been a real success at first glance.

“The great thing about Helldivers 2 is that sales across Europe increased by almost 40% from week one to week two. A rare feat.”

“It's still early days, but at first glance PlayStation's new live services strategy appears to be a real success.”

