Worldwide launch in 2024: All the details and key information about the upcoming Falcon 9 launch

You can find out here which manned and unmanned spaceflights have begun, which will launch soon and which mission Falcon 9 will carry out.

Current space travel news Image: Adobe Stock/wowinside

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Falcon 9 rocket:

Scheduled start time Falcon 9 Currently scheduled for Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 00:00 AM.

condition: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or misinterpreted sources.

Launch service provider Falcon 9 he SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

more this link You can see where the missile is currently located and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Vandenberg SFB, California, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 4E. 746 flights have taken off from here so far and 15 landings have been recorded. The selected site currently has a total of 135 launches.

What is Falcon 9's mission?

The Falcon 9 flight is a space-based Internet communications systems flight.

A series of satellites for the massive Starlink constellation – a SpaceX project for a space Internet communications system.

The Falcon 9 rocket begins its mission on Low Earth orbit. It is located at an altitude ranging from 200 to 2000 kilometers. LEO railways have the lowest energy consumption and are the easiest to access. The spacecraft takes about 100 minutes to orbit Earth and can travel at a speed of about 7 km/s. Radio communication with the ground station continues for a maximum of 15 minutes per circuit. Low Earth orbit is used primarily for manned space travel, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

See also  In the inner core of the Earth is another layer

These satellite programs include:

Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by the American space company SpaceX

Starlink has been around since February 22, 2018.

These are the participating space organizations (Starlink):

All information about it Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink Group 7-16 In a glance:

rocket Falcon 9
full name Falcon 9 Block 5
Start the service provider SpaceX
Task name Starlink Group 7-16
Task type Journey to satellite Internet communications systems
Start time 02/29/2024
It rotates in orbit Low Earth orbit
condition Not yet determined
nation United States of America
location Vandenberg SFB, California, USA

The last time this information was updated was: 02/24/2024at 7:02 p.m.

The last time this information was updated was: 02/24/2024at 7:02 p.m.

