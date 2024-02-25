The official release is with version 2.1.0.2

The beta version of Furmark 2 started about half a year ago, and according to the developers, it has been in the works since the end of 2022. With version 2.1.0.2, the graphics card benchmarking tool left the beta phase and is now official Download on the Formark website available. At least the promise of last week was fulfilled, when an imminent release of Furmark 2 was announced as part of version 1.3.8.

Graphics Card Torture Tool: Furmark 1.3.8 Knows RTX 40 Super, Furmark 2.0 Coming Soon

The change log provided for Furmark 2.1.0.2 shows the changes in the new version: OpenGL and Vulkan are now supported in versions 3.2 and 1.1 respectively. A new “node test” is also provided in these APIs, through which users can test their graphics card through its paces as an alternative to the traditional donut methodology. Full compatibility with Intel Arc graphics cards is finally guaranteed.

As usual, the GPU-Z and GPU Shark2 tools are also present in Furmark 2; The official release also comes with an update to version 2.57 or 2.1.0. This allows additional information about the graphics card to be read as usual. Like a portal Videocards Furmark developers are also reportedly considering expanding the supported platforms to Apple Mac.

What do your GPU benchmarks look like in Furmark 2? You can share your results with us using the comment function. To comment you must be logged in to PCGH or the Extreme Forum. If you don't have an account yet, you can have one Free registration Think about it, that brings with it many advantages. Please take this into consideration when commenting Forum rules .



