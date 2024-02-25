February 25, 2024

The official release is with version 2.1.0.2

Gilbert Cox February 25, 2024 2 min read

The beta version of Furmark 2 started about half a year ago, and according to the developers, it has been in the works since the end of 2022. With version 2.1.0.2, the graphics card benchmarking tool left the beta phase and is now official Download on the Formark website available. At least the promise of last week was fulfilled, when an imminent release of Furmark 2 was announced as part of version 1.3.8.

Graphics Card Torture Tool: Furmark 1.3.8 Knows RTX 40 Super, Furmark 2.0 Coming Soon

The change log provided for Furmark 2.1.0.2 shows the changes in the new version: OpenGL and Vulkan are now supported in versions 3.2 and 1.1 respectively. A new “node test” is also provided in these APIs, through which users can test their graphics card through its paces as an alternative to the traditional donut methodology. Full compatibility with Intel Arc graphics cards is finally guaranteed.

As usual, the GPU-Z and GPU Shark2 tools are also present in Furmark 2; The official release also comes with an update to version 2.57 or 2.1.0. This allows additional information about the graphics card to be read as usual. Like a portal Videocards Furmark developers are also reportedly considering expanding the supported platforms to Apple Mac.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Worldwide launch in 2024: All the details and key information about the upcoming Falcon 9 launch

February 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Helldivers 2 tops sales in Europe – SHOCK2

February 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Age of Empires Mobile: Casual strategy on the go is finally introduced

February 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

American companies and NASA want to achieve the first American landing on the moon since 1972

February 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Weight Loss: 3 Reasons Why Weight Stains

February 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sexual assault charges – Canadian police confirm charges against Ambres Formenton – Sport

February 25, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

The official release is with version 2.1.0.2

February 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox