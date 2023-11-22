November 22, 2023

There is a small extension available for free for Black Friday

The current Sims sale includes a small expansion for free.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have also kicked off a big sale for The Sims 4 for Black Friday. Not only do you get discounts on games, the accessory pack is completely free too, saving you around €10. However, not everyone can take advantage of this offer.

The Sims 4 Pet Stuff Pack is now free on PC

The Sims 4: My First Pet Stuff was released in March 2018 and normally costs €9.99. Thanks to the Black Friday offer, you can now get the package for free, Provided you play on PC or Mac. Offer does not apply to console versions. We have not yet found a similar offer in the PlayStation and Microsoft stores.

If you want to secure it on your PC/Mac, you can easily do so directly via the EA app, Origins, or via your browser. As is usual for packs, the prerequisite for play is the full version of The Sims 4, which is now Free2Play and therefore free to play.

How long is the free pet package valid for? The Sims sale runs until November 28, 2023. According to EA’s app, you can get the bundle for a longer period, to be more precise. Until January 9, 2024Free and safe.

This is in the pet package

The accessory set is customized for your pets. This means you can keep new small animals such as hamsters, rats and dwarf hedgehogs. Thanks to new clothing items with animal patterns, you can also design a partner’s look for you, your dogs and cats. There is also new furniture and decor with animal designs.

See also  New features of Google Photos kicked off in I / O 2021

Here in the pack’s trailer, you can see some of the new content:

Controversial pet items pack: Although new pets were added with the mini-expansion, there was criticism of the content. Clothes and items for dogs and cats require the “The Sims 4: Dogs & Cats” expansion pack, and thus appear to be DLC for DLC. If you do not have this and you do not have dogs or cats in the game, you will not be able to use all the content.

So you see: The free package is not for everyone. However, it’s a great little gift for all PC/Mac gamers.

